Next Level Private LLC Acquires Shares of 9,724 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth about $15,338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth about $848,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 53.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 35,160 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Roblox by 68.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $16,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

Roblox stock opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $137.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $89,696.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,839.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 615,233 shares of company stock valued at $19,920,813 over the last 90 days. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBLX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.61.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

