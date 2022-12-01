Next Level Private LLC Makes New $419,000 Investment in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 33.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $64,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In related news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,028,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,028,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,623. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

