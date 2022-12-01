Next Level Private LLC Makes New $481,000 Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IEI stock opened at $115.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.25. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $129.80.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

