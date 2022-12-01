Next Level Private LLC Takes Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in IAC by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in IAC by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in IAC by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Price Performance

IAC opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $140.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.11.

Insider Activity at IAC

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 73,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.78 per share, with a total value of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on IAC from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on IAC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.