NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Shares Down 0.4%

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 110.54 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 111 ($1.33). Approximately 781,323 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,569,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.40 ($1.33).

NextEnergy Solar Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £654.57 million and a P/E ratio of 652.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 107.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 111.63. The company has a current ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a GBX 1.88 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

About NextEnergy Solar Fund

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

Featured Stories

