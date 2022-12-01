NFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.0176 on Major Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 1st. One NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $648,319.09 and $104.91 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFT has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,930.61 or 0.99988695 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010656 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00040566 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005830 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021253 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00243971 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000126 BTC.

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01767621 USD and is down -6.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $2,892.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

