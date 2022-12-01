Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 351 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,357,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 46.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 8,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.5 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.60. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

