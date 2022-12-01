Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires New Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 13.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Oshkosh by 14.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 3.6% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE OSK opened at $92.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.22. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $125.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.43.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.