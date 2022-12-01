Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Boosts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in McKesson by 1,257.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.91.
Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson
McKesson Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $381.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $366.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.50. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $215.27 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.66.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
Featured Articles
