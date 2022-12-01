Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 860 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,607 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $37,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $30.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average of $33.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 44.92%.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

