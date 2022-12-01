Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned about 0.05% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benin Management CORP lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 78,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 5,548,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,005,000 after acquiring an additional 186,357 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 346,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 61.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESRT opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

