Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $880,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.9% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 84.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 497.1% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $273.41 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $199.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.57 and a 200-day moving average of $265.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

