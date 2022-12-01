Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $188,748,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,030,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,253.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,270 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,578.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 910,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,170,000 after purchasing an additional 876,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,931.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,110,000 after purchasing an additional 688,740 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of XBI stock opened at $83.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.74. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $119.45.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

