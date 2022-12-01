Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 762 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in eBay were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in eBay by 5.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 0.5% during the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46,493 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in eBay by 1.2% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 23,495 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 78.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in eBay by 2.1% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 14,469 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

eBay Trading Up 4.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of eBay to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $45.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.57. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

