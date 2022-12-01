Nishlan Samujh Sells 75,000 Shares of Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) insider Nishlan Samujh sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.04), for a total transaction of £378,750 ($453,104.44).

Investec Group Stock Performance

LON:INVP opened at GBX 518.20 ($6.20) on Thursday. Investec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 336.30 ($4.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 541.40 ($6.48). The stock has a market cap of £4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 690.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 435.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 438.16.

Investec Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Investec Group

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.46) target price on shares of Investec Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

