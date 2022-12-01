Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 705,720 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5,609.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 718,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705,720 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.32% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $168,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 32.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 726.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 25,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 23.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $310.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.26 and a 200-day moving average of $251.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $311.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

