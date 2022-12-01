Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 404,737 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,667,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 404,737 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.99% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $161,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 266.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,180,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,083,000 after purchasing an additional 858,185 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,891,000 after purchasing an additional 761,882 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 99.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,060,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,319,000 after purchasing an additional 529,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,690,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,768,000 after purchasing an additional 341,571 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD opened at $116.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.90. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.78.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

