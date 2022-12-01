Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,049 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $178,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,709 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $1,010,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 8,476 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 538.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $256.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.67. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $221.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.62.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.