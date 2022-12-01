Nordea Investment Management AB Has $153.04 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 137,582 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.65% of Aptiv worth $153,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth $380,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 21.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 11.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $3,627,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $586,320.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,713,999.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock opened at $106.67 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 92.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.83.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

