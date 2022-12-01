Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,268,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,758 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $139,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,683,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,277,000 after acquiring an additional 552,618 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,374 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,119,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,253,000 after acquiring an additional 533,794 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,263,000 after acquiring an additional 366,054 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $142.62 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.12.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

