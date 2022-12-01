Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $249,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after buying an additional 1,502,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,807,000 after buying an additional 584,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,282,861,000 after buying an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $551.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $475.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.13.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
