NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NorthView Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $330,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $985,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,036,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,052,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,072,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthView Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ NVAC opened at $10.03 on Thursday. NorthView Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92.

NorthView Acquisition Company Profile

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector.

