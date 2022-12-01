Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Nutanix to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Nutanix to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $28.26 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.14 million. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,127,490.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,127,490.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $255,623.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,784.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,852 shares of company stock worth $2,587,546 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Nutanix by 2.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 10.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Nutanix by 1.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Nutanix by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

