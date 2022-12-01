Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $488-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $488.71 million. Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.27–$0.26 EPS.

Shares of Okta stock traded up $11.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.74. The stock had a trading volume of 270,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,249. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average is $76.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $244.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Okta will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Okta from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $76.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Okta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Okta from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.07.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,054.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $186,662.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 446 shares in the company, valued at $26,487.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after buying an additional 237,961 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 967,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,092,000 after purchasing an additional 44,338 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Okta by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 606,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at $69,245,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,854,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

