OMG Network (OMG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $42.33 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $170.40 million and approximately $42.33 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00007174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00076354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00060262 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000385 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024548 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000290 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000278 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

