Ontology Gas 1-Day Volume Hits $3.12 Million (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Ontology Gas has a total market capitalization of $85.03 million and $3.12 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ontology Gas has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Ontology Gas token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology Gas Token Profile

Ontology Gas’ genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,451,718 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.The Ontology Gas (ONG) is the token developed by to be the platform gas. Ontology uses a dual token (ONT and ONG) model. ONT is the coin and can be used for staking in consensus, whereas ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.The official Ontology Gas token ticker is “ONG” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

