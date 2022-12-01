Ontology (ONT) Trading 1.1% Higher This Week

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Ontology has a market cap of $159.22 million and approximately $13.84 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,275.47 or 0.07521160 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00034651 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00075805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00060387 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000385 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00024214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

