Oppenheimer Trims Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Target Price to $85.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.41% from the company’s current price.

OKTA has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Okta from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Okta Stock Up 4.0 %

Okta stock opened at $53.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Okta has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $244.18. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.33.

Insider Transactions at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,054.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.1% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

