Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Stock Price Up 20%

Shares of Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) rose 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 119,041 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 353,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Organto Foods Stock Up 26.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.03. The company has a market cap of C$26.81 million and a P/E ratio of -2.68.

Organto Foods (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Organto Foods Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve Bromley purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,451,333 shares in the company, valued at C$945,133.30.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit and vegetable products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, fine beans, ginger, herbs, mangetout, mango, limes, passion fruit, raspberries, sugar snaps and other products, as well as convenience and to-go, vegetables mix, and meal kit under the I AM Organic and Fresh Organic Choice brands.

