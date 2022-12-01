Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Update

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Origin Agritech in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEED. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Origin Agritech by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Origin Agritech during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Origin Agritech Stock Down 3.4 %
Origin Agritech Company Profile
Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Origin Agritech (SEED)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.