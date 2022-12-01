Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Update

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Origin Agritech in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEED. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Origin Agritech by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Origin Agritech during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Stock Down 3.4 %

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Shares of Origin Agritech stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,332. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25. Origin Agritech has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $12.25.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

