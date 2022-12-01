Ormonde Mining (LON:ORM) Shares Down 13.8%

Ormonde Mining plc (LON:ORM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 13.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01). 490,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 431,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

Ormonde Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.68.

About Ormonde Mining

(Get Rating)

Ormonde Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Spain and Ireland. It holds interest in the Salamanca and Zamora Gold projects consisting of 48% interests in two investigation permits in Salamanca province totaling 69 square kilometers and 44% interests in two investigation permits in Zamora province totaling approximately 37 square kilometers located in Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ormonde Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormonde Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.