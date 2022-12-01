Osmosis (OSMO) Market Cap Hits $279.23 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Osmosis has a market cap of $279.23 million and $8.30 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Osmosis has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,464,369 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

