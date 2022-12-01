Oxen Trading Up 2.6% This Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.97 million and approximately $153,380.01 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,931.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00458514 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00022885 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00116888 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.29 or 0.00840362 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.86 or 0.00654740 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00252342 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,920,759 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

