PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $98-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.07 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.01-0 EPS.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

NYSE PD traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.52. 1,144,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,781. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.68. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PD shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.42.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $31,925.28. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 427,832 shares in the company, valued at $10,028,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 11,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $284,465.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 418,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,472,752.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $31,925.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 427,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,028,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,689 shares of company stock worth $890,298. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 755.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

