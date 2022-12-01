Panos Kakoullis Acquires 12,786 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £11,635.26 ($13,919.44).

On Wednesday, September 28th, Panos Kakoullis acquired 16,779 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £11,577.51 ($13,850.35).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 90.92 ($1.09) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,456.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 78.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 82.34.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 95 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.20) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.32) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 60 ($0.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 106.50 ($1.27).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

