Panos Kakoullis Acquires 12,786 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £11,635.26 ($13,919.44).
Panos Kakoullis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Panos Kakoullis acquired 16,779 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £11,577.51 ($13,850.35).
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 2.0 %
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 90.92 ($1.09) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,456.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 78.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 82.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
See Also
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.