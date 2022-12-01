Pax Dollar 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.86 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $948.28 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001254 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000662 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002053 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00013323 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000152 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars.
