PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,321 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total value of $665,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,454,722.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total value of $665,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,454,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,737,402 shares of company stock valued at $554,041,914. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $152.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $413.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.30.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

