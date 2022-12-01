PAX Financial Group LLC Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,003 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $123.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $153.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.80. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.76.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

