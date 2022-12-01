PAX Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 31.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 245,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,744,000 after buying an additional 58,786 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.9% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 133.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 707,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,646,000 after purchasing an additional 36,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 1.7 %

NUS stock opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.19.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 208.11%.

In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $961,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,717,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $38,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,716.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,602 shares of company stock worth $1,134,782. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUS. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.