PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 138 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,070.2% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,491.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 18,412 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $2,762,000. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,801 shares worth $20,043,004. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.59.

GOOG opened at $101.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.43. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.