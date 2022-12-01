PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 62,772 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,772 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $49.10 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.48.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

