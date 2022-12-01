PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 743 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $300.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.90 and a 200-day moving average of $284.62. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $189.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

