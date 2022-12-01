PAX Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,527,226,000 after buying an additional 529,855 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,518,000 after buying an additional 1,405,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,999,000 after buying an additional 68,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,016,000 after buying an additional 1,687,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $79.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.06. The company has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $114.44.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.58.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

