PAX Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,517,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,962,917,000 after buying an additional 836,807 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $412,663,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,045,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,551,000 after purchasing an additional 412,104 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,434,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

