PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PENN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $35.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $53.37.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,325,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,776,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,983,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,990,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,891,000 after purchasing an additional 791,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

