Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 88.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,149,355.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $300.93 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.90 and a 200-day moving average of $284.62. The company has a market capitalization of $189.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

