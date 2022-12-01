Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $167.72 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

