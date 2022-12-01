Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Purchases 113 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Stock Up 5.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $273.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.40. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

