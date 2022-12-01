Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 6,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 26.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Perimeter Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Perimeter Solutions stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.00. 44,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,589. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Perimeter Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.