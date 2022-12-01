Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.44

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.44 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.66 ($0.02). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 1.78 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,193,484 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 17.93, a quick ratio of 16.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of £17.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.43.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

